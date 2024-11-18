Senior HR Business Partner (HR Partners)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior HR Business Partner role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
Tasks in the role
Partner with the VP of the Platform Infrastructure Division to identify and deploy impactful people strategies and policies that enable the organization to perform effectively and scale efficiently as it grows
Be an advisor and partner to the business; be the bridge between the business and HR Centers of Excellence
Identify and address existing and future talent gaps (hard and soft skills) across the Platform Infrastructure Division
Drive a career journey/capability framework project, ensuring that team members of all levels are able to “see themselves” at Semrush for many years to come
Advise and represent the PI Division to encourage and support business goals through HR instruments. Use your past experience in HR to help guide the team
Initiate and make more effective processes such as organizational development, employee relations, talent management, performance management, development, employee engagement, and succession planning activities, and set metrics of success for these processes
Provide guidance and advice with regard to talent and ensuring solutions grow people in all ways, manage assessments and development processes constantly: feedback, growth review, succession planning
Use data and analytics to drive business decisions within your leadership teams and across the PI Division
Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues through effective investigation and objective business recommendations
Participate and/or lead cross-functional projects and special initiatives within the HR teams and across the company
Maintain in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks and ensuring regulatory compliance. Partner with the legal department as needed
Work closely with senior-level managers to coach them on good organizational design and people management practices, enable leaders to improve working relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention of their team members
Provide HR policy guidance and interpretation
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree with 10+ years of business experience, 4+ years of HR experience in multiple human resource disciplines, including talent management, employee relations, and performance management
Results-oriented individual who operates with business outcomes in mind while ensuring the best employee experience
Demonstrated experience coaching business leaders and facilitating organizational change
Comfortable working side by side with international and cross-functional teams when needed
Experience with cross-functional collaboration and influence
Ability to comprehend, interpret, and apply the appropriate sections of applicable laws, guidelines, regulations, ordinances, and policies
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to travel occasionally to offices in other countries
Not required, but a plus
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The HR Partners’ main purpose is cooperating with business leaders and employees. This team works on strategic partnerships, talent advising, HR processes management, and supporting the success of specific Divisions/Units.
The team provides robust support to stakeholders (Chiefs, Senior Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors, Heads, and Leads), equipping them with all the necessary tools to run their respective organizations effectively.
HR Partners also work closely with teams and employees, focusing on enhancing their productivity and efficiency. The team is here to assist with inquiries related to growth opportunities, performance evaluation, feedback processes, and team conflict management, among other related matters.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.
