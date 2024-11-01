Senior HRIS Specialist, Workday Recruiting
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Senior HRIS Specialist, Workday Recruiting for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
We are the team that manages our HR Technology ecosystem. HRIS Specialist will support the HRIS team by providing administrative and technical assistance with Workday (or any other HR Tools). The specialist will support the team with day-to-day support of the operational processes supporting core Workday ATS functionality, as well as create documentation and guidelines.
Tasks in the role
- Design and build the roadmap and structure for the Semrush ATS and Career Page, including the selection of the appropriate tools to replace current system structures
- Design the end-to-end recruitment lifecycle
- Translate business requirements for recruitment into technical specifications
- Ensure recruitment process and policy compliance across geographical locations
- Ensure SOX compliance
- Support the design, calculation, and reporting of Talent Acquisition metrics while ensuring our systems are set up to accurately capture and calculate this data
- Provide support, troubleshooting, and guidance to ATS/Careers Page users
- Contribute to ensuring data quality of these systems: perform regular audits to ensure and maintain system data integrity
- Take direction from the HR Technology Manager to identify system improvements and enhancements; recommend and implement solutions
- Manage permissions, access, personalization, and similar system operations and settings for users based on documentation
- Create, maintain, and administer training materials as required by system and team
- Oversee and maintain optimal function of the ATS, which may include installation, customization, development, maintenance, and upgrade to applications, systems, and modules
- Help to create audit documentation
Who we are looking for
- Minimum 5 years in recruiting operations
- Minimum 5 years working with Workday ATS
- Experience having implemented Workday ATS
- Bachelor's degree preferred but not required
- Excellent verbal and written English
- Familiarity with current AI support tools for talent acquisition
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Familiarity with the newest talent acquisition policies and procedures to ensure ATS and recruitment processes meet organizational needs and goals
- Ability to keep information confidential
Not required, but a plus
- Experience working as a recruiter
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.
