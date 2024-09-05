Senior Data Analyst, CI Unit (Analytics & Insights Unit)
This is our Senior Data Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Collaborate with the Analytics team to develop and maintain business intelligence dashboards and reports
Analyze data to provide insights into business performance and make use of advanced statistical models and machine learning algorithms to drive predictive analytics and identify revenue opportunities
Work closely with Business teams to understand their requirements, independently formulate tasks, propose novel hypotheses and foundational research projects, and provide data-driven solutions for the most complex and strategically significant challenges
Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders and act as a strategic partner to drive business growth
Collaborate with other Analytics teams on data warehousing and analytics infrastructure, ensuring data accuracy and completeness
Lead and manage projects of varying sizes, coordinating with multiple teams and ensuring timely and successful completion
Present complex findings to senior leadership in a clear and concise manner, ensuring technical insights are understandable to all stakeholders and recommendations are actionable
Develop and maintain a deep understanding of the business, market trends, and emerging analytical technologies
Lead the implementation of analytics solutions and ensure successful adoption by business stakeholders
Mentor and guide both junior and mid-level analysts, fostering growth and ensuring best practices are upheld
Conduct knowledge-sharing sessions and facilitate knowledge transfer throughout the Analytics team
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field. A Master’s or advanced degree is highly preferred.
- 5+ years of experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or a related field
- Solid foundation in math, probability theory, and statistics
- Knowledge of the Python programming language, experience in data wrangling, and use of visualization libraries
- Expert-level proficiency in SQL and other database technologies
- Strong analytical skills and ability to work with complex data sets
- Proficiency in data visualization and BI tools such as Tableau
- Experience in designing, executing, and interpreting A/B tests and experiments
- Excellent communication skills, with the ability to present complex data insights at executive levels
- Proven track record of managing multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment
- Expertise in statistical analysis techniques and predictive modeling
- Experience in managing and mentoring junior team members
Not required, but a plus
- Familiarity with cloud-based platforms such as GCP
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You will be working in the Insight team inside the Strategy & Analytics team. Your direct colleagues are mainly BI developers, data engineers, and QA engineers.
Tools and technologies we use:
- Google Cloud Platform (Google BigQuery as DWH, Compute Engine for servers).
- Python, SQL.
- Tableau for visualization.
- Gitlab + Airflow for code versioning and CI/CD.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working day start
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby benefit
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
- Corporate events
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
