Senior Data Analyst, CI Unit (Analytics & Insights Unit)

Present complex findings to senior leadership in a clear and concise manner, ensuring technical insights are understandable to all stakeholders and recommendations are actionable

Work closely with Business teams to understand their requirements, independently formulate tasks, propose novel hypotheses and foundational research projects, and provide data-driven solutions for the most complex and strategically significant challenges

Analyze data to provide insights into business performance and make use of advanced statistical models and machine learning algorithms to drive predictive analytics and identify revenue opportunities

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Data Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field. A Master’s or advanced degree is highly preferred.

5+ years of experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or a related field

Solid foundation in math, probability theory, and statistics

Knowledge of the Python programming language, experience in data wrangling, and use of visualization libraries

Expert-level proficiency in SQL and other database technologies

Strong analytical skills and ability to work with complex data sets

Proficiency in data visualization and BI tools such as Tableau

Experience in designing, executing, and interpreting A/B tests and experiments

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to present complex data insights at executive levels

Proven track record of managing multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment

Expertise in statistical analysis techniques and predictive modeling

Experience in managing and mentoring junior team members

Familiarity with cloud-based platforms such as GCP

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

You will be working in the Insight team inside the Strategy & Analytics team. Your direct colleagues are mainly BI developers, data engineers, and QA engineers.

Google Cloud Platform (Google BigQuery as DWH, Compute Engine for servers).

Python, SQL.

Tableau for visualization.

Gitlab + Airflow for code versioning and CI/CD.

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.