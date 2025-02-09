Principal Insights Analytics - Marketing Analytics

We are looking for a fast learner and data-driven Principal Insights Analytics for our Marketing division. This role intends to support the Marketing teams with key insights and recommendations by utilizing advanced data analysis and statistical techniques. Reporting to the Head of Marketing Analytics,

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

7+ years of experience in advanced data analysis within digital-marketing or product growth focus.

Deep understanding of digital marketing channels, SEO, SEM, Video, Social, Email, and Brand.

Experience with Lift Studies, MMM, Causal Inference, A/B Testing, and predictive analytics.

Hands-on Expertise: Deep understanding of data science, product analytics. Proven technical proficiency in tools like SQL, Python/R, BigQuery, or other data platforms.

Knowledge of the Python statistical packages (experience with PyTorch, Tensorflow, SciKit Learn, PyMC, Pandas, etc would be helpful)

Strong analytical skills and ability to work with complex data sets.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with a proven record of influencing senior leadership and driving organizational change.

Proven track record of managing multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Expertise in statistical analysis techniques and predictive modeling.

Experience in managing and mentoring junior and senior team members.

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field. An advanced degree is highly preferred.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!