Principal Insights Analytics - Marketing Analytics
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
We are looking for a fast learner and data-driven Principal Insights Analytics for our Marketing division. This role intends to support the Marketing teams with key insights and recommendations by utilizing advanced data analysis and statistical techniques. Reporting to the Head of Marketing Analytics,
Tasks in the role
- Work with Head of Marketing Analytics to manage analytical support for Global Marketing divisions to help them achieve their goals, including but not limited to work scope management, prioritization, delivery quality, and experimentation development.
- Work with VP-level stakeholders to develop in the respective Divisions to build strategic roadmaps and analytics maturity.
- Own defining and creating the best approach to analyzing and modeling data to measure success across departments and divisions, influencing budgeting and investment decisions.
- Work closely with the Head of Marketing analytics into developing insights and stories into what is happening, why it's happening, and recommendations for the Senior Leadership Team across the marketing division.
- Work with the Head of Marketing Analytics to develop long range marketing plan and financial forecast models across the Global Marketing division to influence strategy and budget decisions.
- Partner closely with the analytics department to advance the maturity of analytics and experimentation across marketing divisions.
- Develop the team's understanding of experimental and statistical knowledge, causal inference skills, and marketing lifecycle business acumen to advance the maturity of marketing analytics.
- Work closely with analytics partners on the development of ROI Models designed to help Global Marketing division make more accurate investments - building and optimizing MMM Models, developing recommendations from Causal Inference tests, and utilizing predictive analytics to influence strategic decisions across Global Marketing.
- Work with internal team and analytics partners on understanding Multi Touch Attribution gaps to provide input on more accurate models and dashboards for operational and strategic needs of the Marketing division.
- Work with team members and marketing division leaders to dive into platform, behavioral and streaming data to find potential testing opportunities, and improve the quality of experiments from both measurement lens and business impact.
- Mentor and provide technical and business guidance to the marketing analytics team, supporting their growth across technical and marketing lifecycle acumen.
- Clearly communicate strategic priorities, delegate tasks and responsibilities where necessary, and ensure productive team dynamic.
Who we are looking for
- 7+ years of experience in advanced data analysis within digital-marketing or product growth focus.
- Deep understanding of digital marketing channels, SEO, SEM, Video, Social, Email, and Brand.
- Experience with Lift Studies, MMM, Causal Inference, A/B Testing, and predictive analytics.
- Hands-on Expertise: Deep understanding of data science, product analytics. Proven technical proficiency in tools like SQL, Python/R, BigQuery, or other data platforms.
- Knowledge of the Python statistical packages (experience with PyTorch, Tensorflow, SciKit Learn, PyMC, Pandas, etc would be helpful)
- Strong analytical skills and ability to work with complex data sets.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with a proven record of influencing senior leadership and driving organizational change.
- Proven track record of managing multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment.
- Expertise in statistical analysis techniques and predictive modeling.
- Experience in managing and mentoring junior and senior team members.
- Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field. An advanced degree is highly preferred.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!