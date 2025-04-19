Senior Backend Developer (Semrush AI Lab)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product–a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Backend Developer in the Semrush AI Lab.

Semrush AI Lab is a pioneering research and development initiative launched to explore how artificial intelligence transforms marketing. We're researching and envisioning how marketing could evolve in the new AI paradigm, starting with a clean slate.

As a Senior Backend Developer at Semrush AI Lab, you'll be part of a small, agile team working on innovative products that solve real user problems. You'll be free to experiment, share knowledge, and build solutions that reach users.

Tasks in the role