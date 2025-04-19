Senior Backend Developer (Semrush AI Lab)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product–a platform for digital marketers.
Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Backend Developer in the Semrush AI Lab.
Semrush AI Lab is a pioneering research and development initiative launched to explore how artificial intelligence transforms marketing. We're researching and envisioning how marketing could evolve in the new AI paradigm, starting with a clean slate.
As a Senior Backend Developer at Semrush AI Lab, you'll be part of a small, agile team working on innovative products that solve real user problems. You'll be free to experiment, share knowledge, and build solutions that reach users.
Tasks in the role
- Develop innovative AI-powered marketing tools from concept to implementation
- Research, analyze data, and formulate hypotheses for new products
- Create MVPs and test them with real users
- Scale confirmed solutions into market-ready products
- Work in small, autonomous teams (max 6 people) with minimal hierarchy
- Collaborate closely with product managers and designers in a co-working villa in Lisbon
- Share knowledge and learn from colleagues in an open, collaborative environment
Who we are looking for
- Strong expertise in Python/Golang and AI/ML technologies
- Experience building and deploying production-grade applications
- Ability to work independently and as part of a cross-functional team
- Passion for innovation and willingness to experiment
- Interest in marketing technology and AI applications
- Excellent problem-solving skills
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Small, autonomous teams with minimal hierarchy
- Opportunity to shape the future of marketing technology
- Transparent culture with open communication
- Focus on learning, development, and knowledge sharing
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Head of Global Recruitment
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.