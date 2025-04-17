Senior Manager, Customer Insights & Optimization (Customer Intelligence & Insights Team)
The Customer Intelligence & Insights team is dedicated to understanding what keeps customers coming back. Our focus is on uncovering the behaviors, signals, and experiences that drive long-term loyalty and reduce churn.
Through advanced analytics, customer journey insights, and predictive modeling, we empower teams across the organization to take proactive, data-driven actions that strengthen relationships and maximize customer lifetime value.
We’re looking for a Senior Manager, Customer Insights & Optimization to drive customer-centric decision-making and business growth. This role will be responsible for leading a team to analyze customer behaviors, optimize key touchpoints, and develop actionable insights that improve the customer experience and business performance.
Tasks in the role
- Customer Journey & Funnel Optimization: Analyze customer journeys to identify opportunities for improvement, friction points, and optimization strategies that enhance engagement, retention, and conversion
- Insights Framework Development: Lead the creation and continuous refinement of a structured framework for diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive insights to support data-driven decision-making
- Customer Health Scoring: Develop and implement a customer health score to proactively monitor and improve customer satisfaction, retention, and lifetime value
- Data-Driven Experimentation: Design and execute A/B tests and other experimental methodologies to optimize marketing, sales, and service initiatives
- Cross-Functional Collaboration: Partner with marketing, product, sales, and operations teams to translate insights into strategic initiatives and measurable business outcomes
- Advanced Analytics: Oversee the development of modeling & analyses that provide clear, actionable insights to stakeholders at all levels
- Leadership & Team Development: Manage and mentor a team of analysts and insight professionals, fostering a culture of curiosity, innovation, and continuous learning
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Business, Analytics, Marketing, or a related field.
- 7+ years of experience in customer insights, analytics, or optimization roles
- Proficiency in data analysis tools (SQL, Python, R), visualization platforms (Tableau, Power BI), and statistical modeling techniques. Experience with A/B testing and experimentation frameworks
- Strong business acumen with the ability to translate complex data into strategic recommendations and actionable initiatives
- Excellent storytelling and presentation skills to convey insights to technical and non-technical audiences
- Proven experience managing and mentoring teams in a fast-paced, data-driven environment
Not required, but a plus
- Passion for MarTech
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
