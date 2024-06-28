Director, Finance GTM (FPA Team)

As the Director of FP&A – Go-To-Market, you will lead the financial planning and analysis efforts for our GTM functions, overseeing budgeting, forecasting, and performance optimization. You will manage and mentor an FP&A analyst, providing guidance and support while ensuring that financial strategies align with our GTM goals. This role requires a strong background in SaaS FP&A, exceptional analytical skills, and the ability to influence senior leadership.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Director, Finance GTM role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related field; MBA or CFA is a plus.

10+ years of experience in FP&A, with a focus on GTM functions (both Marketing and Sales) in high-growth SaaS environments.

Experience in investment banking is preferred.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in financial modeling, forecasting, and analysis.

Proven ability to partner with senior leadership and influence strategic decisions.

Advanced proficiency in financial software and tools such as Excel, Oracle, EPM Tableau, and planning systems.

Knowledge of SaaS revenue recognition, ARR, ASC 606, and relevant KPIs.

Experience managing and developing high-performing teams.

Hands-on experience with BI tools and digital systems implementation.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to present complex financial data in a clear and actionable manner.

Strong business acumen and adaptability in a fast-paced environment.

Detail-oriented with a focus on balancing accuracy and efficiency.Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with diverse stakeholders.Confident executive presence and a results-driven approach.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

Financial Planning & Analysis or FPA – This department is responsible for planning our costs for different periods, reconciliation of plan and actual costs, and preparation of the profit and loss budget (P&L). The team helps with understanding the budget of the department you work for, the budget for personnel and new vacancies, and advises on the most appropriate option in regard to the budget.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

