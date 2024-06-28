Director, Finance GTM (FPA Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Director, Finance GTM role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
Tasks in the role
As the Director of FP&A – Go-To-Market, you will lead the financial planning and analysis efforts for our GTM functions, overseeing budgeting, forecasting, and performance optimization. You will manage and mentor an FP&A analyst, providing guidance and support while ensuring that financial strategies align with our GTM goals. This role requires a strong background in SaaS FP&A, exceptional analytical skills, and the ability to influence senior leadership.
- Financial Planning and Analysis:
Lead the GTM financial planning process, including annual budgeting, quarterly forecasting, and long-term strategic planning.
Develop and oversee financial models to support GTM initiatives, including pricing, sales productivity, and pipeline management.
Provide financial insights and recommendations for new product launches and market expansions.
- Expense Management and Optimization:
Manage GTM-related expenses, overseeing the budget vs. actuals process and identifying cost-saving opportunities and efficiency improvements.
Develop and refine pricing, discounting, and promotional strategies to drive revenue and profitability.
- Strategic Business Partnering:
Act as a strategic advisor to the GTM leadership team, offering data-driven insights to optimize revenue growth and operational efficiency.
Collaborate with Revenue Operations to ensure alignment between financial strategies and GTM goals.
Provide strategic guidance and analysis to assist in the development of Sales Incentives, Commission plans, and Coverage Model Designs.
- Reporting and Analysis:
Prepare and present comprehensive financial reports, including variance analysis, financial trends, and key performance indicators (KPIs) to senior management.
Identify and communicate financial risks and opportunities, providing actionable recommendations to GTM leadership.
Experience in measuring the effectiveness of marketing initiatives, tracking KPIs, and optimizing marketing spend, ensuring alignment with financial goals and maximizing ROI.
- Process Improvement and Automation:
Evaluate and enhance financial processes, systems, and tools to improve accuracy and efficiency.
Lead initiatives to automate FP&A processes, partnering with Accounting and cross-functional teams to streamline financial operations.
- Team Management and Development:
Manage and mentor one FP&A analyst, providing guidance and fostering a culture of high performance and continuous improvement.
Define clear objectives and expectations for the analyst, ensuring alignment with overall business goals.
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related field; MBA or CFA is a plus.
- 10+ years of experience in FP&A, with a focus on GTM functions (both Marketing and Sales) in high-growth SaaS environments.
- Experience in investment banking is preferred.
- Strong analytical skills with expertise in financial modeling, forecasting, and analysis.
- Proven ability to partner with senior leadership and influence strategic decisions.
- Advanced proficiency in financial software and tools such as Excel, Oracle, EPM Tableau, and planning systems.
- Knowledge of SaaS revenue recognition, ARR, ASC 606, and relevant KPIs.
- Experience managing and developing high-performing teams.
- Hands-on experience with BI tools and digital systems implementation.
- Excellent communication skills, with the ability to present complex financial data in a clear and actionable manner.
- Strong business acumen and adaptability in a fast-paced environment.
- Detail-oriented with a focus on balancing accuracy and efficiency.Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with diverse stakeholders.Confident executive presence and a results-driven approach.
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
Financial Planning & Analysis or FPA – This department is responsible for planning our costs for different periods, reconciliation of plan and actual costs, and preparation of the profit and loss budget (P&L). The team helps with understanding the budget of the department you work for, the budget for personnel and new vacancies, and advises on the most appropriate option in regard to the budget.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!