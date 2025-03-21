Senior Manager, Internal Communications (Brand Experience)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Manager, Internal Communications role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts. We are hiring for a Senior Internal Communications Manager to represent the voice of our CEO and key leadership toward our employees, ensuring clear, consistent, and engaging messaging across internal audiences throughout multiple channels. This role will be part of our internal PR team, within the Brand Experience Department in the Marketing Division. This is an individual contributor (IC) role.

Who we are looking for

6+ years of experience in strategic communications planning, internal communications, employee engagement or a related field.

Experience managing corporate internal communication campaigns and engagement initiatives closely related to CEO and senior leadership.

Strong expertise in content creation, storytelling, and scriptwriting for executives

Ability to craft impactful emails, speeches, recorded video scripts, and Slack messages

Strong analytical skills to measure and assess communication effectiveness

High level of emotional intelligence, interpersonal skills, and adaptability

Excellent conflict resolution, leadership, and team management skills

Strong time management and ability to work on both planned communications and ad hoc needs

Creativity and innovation in communication strategies and content development

Not required, but a plus

You embody our core values: Trust, as we value open communication and authenticity; Sense of Ownership, as you believe in the importance of dedication and commitment; and Enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always striving for improvement

You have a strong willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new challenges in the ever-evolving world of design

You are Brand-Driven: You are passionate about brand consistency and have a deep understanding of how tight storytelling and communication internally contributes to brand identity and radiation of message externally

You bring a mix of PR, Corporate Communications, HR communications and Employee Engagement experience

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!