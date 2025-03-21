Senior Manager, Internal Communications (Brand Experience)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Senior Manager, Internal Communications role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
We are hiring for a Senior Internal Communications Manager to represent the voice of our CEO and key leadership toward our employees, ensuring clear, consistent, and engaging messaging across internal audiences throughout multiple channels. This role will be part of our internal PR team, within the Brand Experience Department in the Marketing Division. This is an individual contributor (IC) role.
Tasks in the role
- Serve as the primary internal voice of our CEO and key senior leadership, crafting messages that reflect their vision and priorities, in a new and refreshed tone
- Develop and implement a comprehensive internal communication strategy that supports the company’s objectives, CEO vision and mission, while fostering employee engagement
- Coordinate the creation and distribution of internal communications, including emails, newsletters, recorded video messages, Slack updates, speeches, and presentations
- Develop scripts and speech content for regular CEO communications to employees and stakeholders, ensuring clarity, consistency, and impact
- Plan, coordinate, and execute internal global communication campaigns to enhance company-wide engagement and alignment with corporate goals and CEO vision
- Collaborate and align with HR, Marketing, and other key departments to ensure consistent and aligned internal messaging
- Work closely with HR Brand and Culture departments to align CEO vision and messaging toward employees and key audiences, including candidates and new hires.
- Stay updated on industry trends and emerging communication technologies to enhance the effectiveness of internal messaging
Who we are looking for
- 6+ years of experience in strategic communications planning, internal communications, employee engagement or a related field.
- Experience managing corporate internal communication campaigns and engagement initiatives closely related to CEO and senior leadership.
- Strong expertise in content creation, storytelling, and scriptwriting for executives
- Ability to craft impactful emails, speeches, recorded video scripts, and Slack messages
- Strong analytical skills to measure and assess communication effectiveness
- High level of emotional intelligence, interpersonal skills, and adaptability
- Excellent conflict resolution, leadership, and team management skills
- Strong time management and ability to work on both planned communications and ad hoc needs
- Creativity and innovation in communication strategies and content development
Not required, but a plus
- You embody our core values: Trust, as we value open communication and authenticity; Sense of Ownership, as you believe in the importance of dedication and commitment; and Enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always striving for improvement
- You have a strong willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new challenges in the ever-evolving world of design
- You are Brand-Driven: You are passionate about brand consistency and have a deep understanding of how tight storytelling and communication internally contributes to brand identity and radiation of message externally
- You bring a mix of PR, Corporate Communications, HR communications and Employee Engagement experience
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!