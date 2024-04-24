Set and pursue KPIs at the campaign level as well as channel level to hold all activities accountable for success.

Maintain a boundary-less concept of ownership and assume responsibility for connecting the dots between all aspects related to a project.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product - a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Marketing Project Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

Strong decision-maker with excellent prioritization skills and 5+ years of experience.

Proven experience leading multi-channel digital marketing initiatives.

Track record of partnering with production teams to deliver creative assets of great quantity and quality.

Experience collaborating with International Marketing teams.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, ability to multitask, plan, and organize.

Organizational skills - serving as centralized source-of-truth owner of all key project files, documentation, and details.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Attention to detail is paramount.

Ability to work under pressure and prioritize working independently.

Advanced English level.

Great team player.

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or a related field.





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

It'd be great if you have experience with the following frameworks and software:



AI writing and image creation tools.

Reporting Suite (Google Analytics, Google Data Studio, Tableau).

Martech Stack understanding (Pixels, Tags).

Agile Project Management environment.

Asynchronous work environment.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Brand Campaigns team is responsible for Brand Marketing project ideation and execution, brand campaigns in Paid, and brand communication throughout different channels.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.