Senior Digital Marketing PM (Global Campaigns Team)

Who we are looking for

A strong decision-maker with excellent prioritization skills, an advanced English level, and 5+ years of experience

Proven track record managing large-scale digital advertising campaigns

Deep understanding of digital advertising platforms and creative specifications

Track record of partnering with production teams to deliver creative assets of great quantity and quality

Experience collaborating with international marketing teams

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, ability to multitask, plan, and organize

Organizational skills—serving as centralized source-of-truth owner of all key project files, documentation, and details

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Attention to detail is paramount

Ability to work under pressure and prioritize working independently

Great team player

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or a related field

Not required, but a plus

You're passionate about SEO and have hands-on experience with SEO tools and strategies

You're comfortable using AI tools to enhance productivity and workflows

You're proficient with reporting and analytics platforms (Google Analytics, Data Studio, Tableau, Marketo, Salesforce)

You understand the modern marketing tech stack, including pixel implementation and tag management

You thrive in an agile project management environment

You excel at working independently in an asynchronous setting

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We're the Campaign Hub at the heart of our global marketing operations, orchestrating powerful multi-channel campaigns by bringing together creative excellence and strategic execution. Our team partners closely with paid media specialists, brand managers, product managers, and our internal creative agency to craft high-converting campaigns that resonate worldwide. As the central force behind our marketing initiatives, we transform creative concepts into high-performing marketing assets through seamless cross-functional collaboration, with one clear mission: to create amazing campaigns that convert!

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



