Senior Order Management Specialist (Revenue Accounting Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior Order Management Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
Tasks in the role
Supervising the order entry process, including ensuring that customer orders are entered into the order management module based upon the company’s policies and procedures.
Supervising the setup of billing schedules in the billing module.
Reviewing the order management team’s order setup and billing schedules.
Partner with multiple company functions that support the operation of the Deal Desk function.
Who we are looking for
Order management experience with SalesForce CRM, CPQ, Oracle billing, Modules, and ERP systems.
Experience supervising order management teams.
Experience reviewing contractual business terms and conditions as part of an order management process.
Strong attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple tasks.
Bachelor’s Degree in Finance.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have managerial experience.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
