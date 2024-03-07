Senior Payroll Specialist (Treasury & Global Payments Department)

Assist in the automation of existing payroll processes through systems and best practices.

Share best practices and learnings (formal and informal) to improve service delivery and payroll process.

Assist with relevant audits and reviews, including those around SOX compliance, workers comp, and annual 401k Audit.

Maintain internal controls and documentation to ensure compliance when performing payroll tasks and related job functions.

Work with Sales and Treasury orgs on commission calculations and claw backs, overseeing our large sales cohort and reviewing 1099s and 1095s.

Assist in processing employee equity transactions and capturing associated income and deductions related to payroll (e.g., ISO, RSU releases, and ESPP).

Review time-tracking activities in ADP WFN to ensure timecards are submitted and approved in a timely fashion for non-exempt employees, performing follow-up as needed.

Timely and accurately review and verify payroll data (new hires, status changes, terminations, benefit changes, etc.) in ADP against BambooHR/Workday documentation provided by HR.

Assist in processing biweekly, semi-monthly, and off-cycle payrolls across the United States and Canada and perform all associated calculations/adjustments to ensure payroll is processed in a timely fashion.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Payroll Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s Degree with a concentration in Business, Accounting, Economics, or equivalent.

At least five years of working with complex payrolls and maintaining payroll records.

Expert in Workday/BambooHR and ADP WorkforceNow & TeamPay systems.

Ability to establish and maintain positive interpersonal working relationships with both internal (including management) and external contacts.

Strong understanding of payroll regulations and tax requirements (multi-jurisdiction payroll experience a plus).

Must have effective written and verbal communication skills.

Must demonstrate initiative, attention to detail, and the ability to manage competing priorities with deadlines.

Strong data analysis, detail-oriented, well organized, able to prioritize work, and proficiency in Excel.

Exceptional communication skills with understanding of what constitutes confidentiality, how to maintain confidentiality, as well as its limitations.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have FPC or CPP certification (preferred).

High comfort with technology and payroll systems integration.

Strong interest in the technical side of Payroll and HR systems.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Financial Services Team is responsible for managing the fixed-income portfolios, Foreign Exchange Trading, Cash Forecast, US/CA Payroll, US bank transaction reconciliation, as well as other Treasury operations, such as entity funding, payments, bank account management, etc.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.