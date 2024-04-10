Senior Product Marketing Manager (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.
And this is for our Senior Product Marketing Manager for the Enterprise team, and you will develop and execute winning product messaging and more that create demand for the sales team to close.
Tasks in the role
- Innovate with product and sales leadership to launch a cutting-edge SEO Enterprise platform: get us started by finalizing personas, product positioning, USPs, sales collateral and more. You’ve probably done this before but we promise this time it’ll be even more exciting.
- Partner with the core product global marketing team to leverage centrally available resources (email teams, creative agency, etc) to launch product marketing programs at scale and within budget.
- Perform product research, including identification of target market needs, analysis of competition and market trends, and collection and provision of feedback to the Product team.
- Develop and communicate the product story, including definition of the core message and value proposition, crafting of a compelling narrative around the product, and tailoring the story to resonate with the target audience.
- Produce Product-Focused Content, including descriptions, videos, blog content, case studies, landing pages, and interactive demos, among others, to effectively communicate a product's features, benefits, and value to potential customers.
- Drive Community Engagement by generating buzz around the product within the industry, reaching out to partners, influencers, and existing customers for commentary.
- Enable sales function by preparing product-focused training materials and ensuring correct messaging, which allows sales to efficiently highlight product value for customers.
Who we are looking for
5+ years of professional marketing experience, with at least 2+ years of experience in product marketing or other relevant marketing/product functions within the SaaS Industry
2+ years of experience using marketing technology to build, automate, execute and measure product marketing programs
Competitive Differentiator Bonus: You have experience in the SEO industry
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
Moderate to advanced SEO knowledge around the personas of an Enterprise SEO and software tools required to do their jobs effectively (differentiator)
A high degree of independent thinking and self-responsibility. Ability to work as a ‘team of one’
Self-motivated approach and able to meet monthly deadlines and achieve results
Strong enthusiasm and positivity and a commitment to creating excellent experiences
Growth mindset with the willingness to learn and develop professionally
Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment
Public speaking experience, connections, and credibility in the SEO industry is a plus
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Enterprise Solutions Product Management team is responsible for user research, ideation and development of Enterprise Platform.
The Semrush Enterprise solutions unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing related questions (semi) automatically.
This time adding a new focus on growing the Enterprise segment of its 104,000+ strong customer base. Currently, with over 5,000 existing Enterprise customers, Semrush is developing a cutting-edge platform that is tailored to the needs of today’s digital marketers who work in large companies.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Health insurance coverage
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home)
Corporate events
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit
Training, courses, conferences
English and German courses
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
