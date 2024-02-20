Senior Program Manager (Program and Delivery Mngt Office Team)

Develop and drive project plans for post-merger integration activities for prior acquisitions that were not fully integrated with the current operating model.

Develop a consistent framework that will be followed for acquisition integration activities, including structure and communication channels for the executive steering committee and working teams.

Deliver plans and assignments of detailed action plans to drive integrations of the overall acquisition pre and post-close.

Provide effective and regular progress updates (written and verbal) for senior leaders and partners throughout the process.

Serve as the ‘communication hub’ to ensure effective communication and coordination across stakeholder groups.

Develop and be the owner of a coordinated approach for managing activities across simultaneous acquisitions at different stages.

Synchronize and coordinate activities across a core team of business stakeholders (Finance, HR, Corporate Development, Product, IT, Security, and Commercialization teams) to ensure completion of all workstream deliverables once an acquisition has been initiated.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Program Manager (Acquisitions and Integration) role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Proven experience implementing complex, cross-functional programs.

Excellent communication skills, including executive status reporting.

Experience with planning and executing complex programs, PMP certification highly desired.

Prior experience with acquisition integrations and acquisition due diligence processes.

Excellent business acumen working across senior leadership teams.

Excellent relationship-building skills and executive presence.

Strong meeting facilitation skills to ensure all parties are heard and inputs respected.

Continuous improvement mindset to help us constantly improve our ways of working.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have prior experience working with enterprise technology platforms (such as Oracle, Workday, and Salesforce.com)

Experience with business process improvement methodologies and approaches.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for project management and thrive in a fast-paced environment where your leadership and contributions truly make a difference.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Program and Delivery team unites technology teams and business stakeholders to deliver solutions to enterprise challenges. We manage a broad portfolio of technology projects across our global organization and leverage best practice methodologies to facilitate delivery. We are a global team, with offices across Europe and the US, but we function as one coordinated group. As a member of the Program and Delivery team, you will be responsible for driving complex cross-functional technology initiatives to enable our evolving business processes.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





