First Name*

Email*

Phone Number*

attach_file Attach your resume/CV (max. 3Mb)

Comment (optional)

Additional information :

What is your current location? (The role is hybrid and we want to see the candidate a few times a month in the office offline in Barcelona)

Are you legally authorized to work in Spain? What is your type of visa?

What languages do you speak fluently?

LinkedIn Profile URL

How long will it take you to complete work at your current company? When can you start with us?

Please describe your experience with program management, particularly in coordinating cross-functional teams.

Have you been involved in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) before? If so, please describe your role and responsibilities.