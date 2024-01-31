Senior Marketing Project Manager (Brand Team)

Liaise with creative production teams (internal and external) to create best-in-class assets on time and on budget.

Perform ongoing campaign performance analysis to make recommendations and optimizations across Paid, Earned, and Owned channels.

Set and pursue KPIs at the campaign level as well as channel level to hold all activities accountable for success.

Maintain a boundary-less concept of ownership and assume responsibility to connect the dots between all aspects related to a project.

Partner with peer group of cross-functional leads to ensure channel-level strategies deliver on campaign goals.

Develop an integrated marketing communications plan and craft the appropriate mix of channels and objectives.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Marketing Project Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

We’re looking for a strong decision-maker with excellent prioritization skills, an advanced English level, and 5+ years of experience.

Proven experience leading multi-channel digital marketing initiatives.

Track record of partnering with production teams to deliver creative assets of great quantity and quality.

Experience collaborating with International Marketing teams.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, ability to multitask, plan, and organize

Organizational skills—serving as centralized source-of-truth owner of all key project files, documentation, and details.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Attention to detail is paramount.

Ability to work under pressure and prioritize working independently.

Great team player.

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or a related field.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Brand Campaigns Team is responsible for planning and executing global omnichannel marketing activities, as well as developing content strategy and asset development. We lead cross-functional teams to ensure a cohesive and impactful program across Paid, Earned, and Owned channels.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Corporate events.

Trust PTO Policy with a commitment to prioritizing work-life balance.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2’s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.

