Senior Sales Operations Manager (Sales Operations Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Sales Operations Manager for those who are goal and success-oriented.
Tasks in the role
Lead solution architecture of strategic & complex projects that help drive efficiency and effectiveness of the sales team’s performance.
Work with applicable teams to design streamlined & automated processes & practices.
Uncover areas within the business to drive performance improvements that unlock productivity & accelerate revenue.
Bring analytics & insights to the team that help influence business behaviors and decisions.
Manage various stakeholders across the organization & become a trusted partner to senior leaders.
Work with internal partners (Force team, PMO team, Sales leaders) to drive implementation and impact in continuous process improvement
Measure and quantify the impact of process improvements.
Design, create & work with the enablement team to implement best practices to the field and monitor them for adoption & effectiveness.
Identify data accuracy gap and drive initiatives to improve data model and data quality.
Guide the sales process design, oversee solutions and monitor implementation and adoption.
Optimize CRM usage and accuracy & other business tools our teammates use.
Quickly learn, understand, and clearly document current processes, interactions & Dependencies.
Communicate to leadership on a regular basis the pursued strategy, overall status, and any risks of a program.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree in business administration, marketing, finance, or a related field; Master's degree preferred
Proven experience in sales operations, sales management, or related roles, with a track record of driving results
Strong analytical skills and proficiency in data analysis tools and techniques
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across teams
Solid understanding of sales processes, CRM systems, and sales enablement tools
Strategic thinker with the ability to translate business goals into actionable plans
Detail-oriented with strong organizational and project management skills
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about your future colleagues will be useful now: With our team, you will assist in revenue planning, goal-setting, and establishing an analytical framework and cadence.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start.
Health insurance coverage.
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English and Spanish courses.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
