Senior Sales Operations Manager (Sales Operations Team)

Communicate to leadership on a regular basis the pursued strategy, overall status, and any risks of a program.

Design, create & work with the enablement team to implement best practices to the field and monitor them for adoption & effectiveness.

Manage various stakeholders across the organization & become a trusted partner to senior leaders.

Bring analytics & insights to the team that help influence business behaviors and decisions.

Lead solution architecture of strategic & complex projects that help drive efficiency and effectiveness of the sales team’s performance.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Sales Operations Manager for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in business administration, marketing, finance, or a related field; Master's degree preferred

Proven experience in sales operations, sales management, or related roles, with a track record of driving results

Strong analytical skills and proficiency in data analysis tools and techniques

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across teams

Solid understanding of sales processes, CRM systems, and sales enablement tools

Strategic thinker with the ability to translate business goals into actionable plans

Detail-oriented with strong organizational and project management skills

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about your future colleagues will be useful now: With our team, you will assist in revenue planning, goal-setting, and establishing an analytical framework and cadence.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.