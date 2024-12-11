Senior Salesforce Administrator (Sales IT Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Salesforce Administrator role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

5+ years experience as a Salesforce Administrator

Salesforce Admin certification or equivalent experience; Advanced Admin certification preferred

Experience with development lifecycle tools such as Copado

Deep experience across both Sales and Service Clouds

CPQ and CLM implementation experience strongly preferred

Expertise in declarative automation, Salesforce reporting, and dashboard creation

Experience integrating Salesforce with other applications that support sales, marketing automation, and customer success (CPQ, CLM, Hubspot, ZoomInfo, LinkedIn Sales Navigator)

Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills—experience communicating to both technical and non-technical audiences

Excited about rolling up sleeves and getting work done in the fast-paced environment of a hyper-growth SaaS company

Not required, but a plus

Experience using JIRA and agile processes for managing development

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We are the Sales IT team. At Semrush, we are engaged in a CRM system for our internal users, built based on Salesforce CRM, namely:

Working with data from the services of other teams and sending enriched data to SF

Building business logic and automation on the side of SF itself

Our team partners closely with the Sales Organization to collaboratively deliver solutions to some of the company's biggest challenges. We consist of a Salesforce Systems Analyst, Administrators, Support Specialists, and QA Engineers. This team belongs to the Business Systems Department, which partners with all of the business functions, including Sales, Marketing, HR, Finance, and others.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

