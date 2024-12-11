Senior Salesforce Administrator (Sales IT Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior Salesforce Administrator role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
- Execute the day-to-day configuration, support, maintenance, and improvement of our Salesforce instance
- Handle configuration of new and existing Salesforce functionality, including custom objects and fields, page layouts, validation rules, workflows, flows, reports, and dashboards, as well as integrations with other applications
- Collaborate with the System Analysts and Team Lead on translating business requirements to scalable solutions that satisfy business goals and ensure future scalability
- Manage environments and release processes used across the Salesforce development lifecycle
- Create and ensure standards are followed to safeguard the integrity of data within the platform and across integrations
- Create and maintain documentation on processes, policies, and application configuration
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years experience as a Salesforce Administrator
- Salesforce Admin certification or equivalent experience; Advanced Admin certification preferred
- Experience with development lifecycle tools such as Copado
- Deep experience across both Sales and Service Clouds
- CPQ and CLM implementation experience strongly preferred
- Expertise in declarative automation, Salesforce reporting, and dashboard creation
- Experience integrating Salesforce with other applications that support sales, marketing automation, and customer success (CPQ, CLM, Hubspot, ZoomInfo, LinkedIn Sales Navigator)
- Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills—experience communicating to both technical and non-technical audiences
- Excited about rolling up sleeves and getting work done in the fast-paced environment of a hyper-growth SaaS company
Not required, but a plus
- Experience using JIRA and agile processes for managing development
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We are the Sales IT team. At Semrush, we are engaged in a CRM system for our internal users, built based on Salesforce CRM, namely:
- Working with data from the services of other teams and sending enriched data to SF
- Building business logic and automation on the side of SF itself
Our team partners closely with the Sales Organization to collaboratively deliver solutions to some of the company's biggest challenges. We consist of a Salesforce Systems Analyst, Administrators, Support Specialists, and QA Engineers. This team belongs to the Business Systems Department, which partners with all of the business functions, including Sales, Marketing, HR, Finance, and others.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs