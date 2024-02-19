Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist (Talent Acquisition Department)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people.
Tasks in the role
Work on finding candidates for Product & Development teams.
Create an outstanding candidate experience from initial candidate contact to job offer.
Own the recruiting process for management, leadership, and complex searches.
Develop a pipeline of active and passive candidates through creative sourcing techniques (i.e., personal networking, LinkedIn, etc.).
Communicate effectively and proactively throughout the recruiting process with partners and stakeholders.
Integrate the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion approach and knowledge into the recruitment process.
Administer the Employee Referral Program; track monthly referrals; monitor/facilitate the payout process.
Work with the global HR team regarding the worldwide strategy of recruitment and employee experience.
Who we are looking for
- At least 2+ years of experience with the recruitment process and performing recruitment needs.
- Deep knowledge of CV sources: LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Indeed, etc.
- Experience with sourcing, engaging, and activating passive candidates.
- Must be able to establish and maintain effective working relationships with managers and peers.
- Strong attention to detail and confidentiality.
- Ability to multitask and prioritize work.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Advanced knowledge of English.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
TA team of Apps&Inns&PI - hiring for engineering positions mostly, but also management and product roles.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Flexible working day start.
- Health insurance coverage.
- Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
- Corporate events.
- Unlimited PTO.
- Hobby benefit.
- Training, courses, conferences.
- English and Spanish courses.
- Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
