Sourcing Talent Acquisition Specialist - Contract (Paysol and Entsol HR Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Sourcing Talent Acquisition Specialist (Paysol and Entsol HR Team) for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value - people. The Sourcing Talent Acquisition Specialist will have a strong background in direct sourcing for various roles in a fast-paced environment.
Tasks in the role
- Develop and implement targeted sourcing strategies for high-demand technical roles and partnering with recruiters
- Leverage data insights to optimize sourcing channels, reduce time-to-fill, and improve candidate experience.
- Build and maintain a strong pipeline of potential candidates, focusing on high-demand, hard-to-fill roles.
- Work closely with hiring managers and technical leads to understand role requirements and define sourcing strategies.
- Analyze and interpret data to provide market insights and salary benchmarks to inform hiring strategies.
- Screen candidates for technical and cultural fit, aligning with the technical requirements and team dynamics.
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, or a related field.
- Previous Sales or tech recruitment experience in a fast-paced environment or start-up with a focus on direct sourcing.
- Proficiency in data analytics tools (e.g., Tableau, Excel, Google Sheets, or ATS analytics features).
- Ability to interpret recruitment metrics to make informed decisions and optimize sourcing strategies.
- Strong knowledge of direct sourcing techniques, including Boolean search, LinkedIn Recruiter, and other sourcing tools.
- Ability to leverage data to assess recruitment strategies, create reports, and support data-driven decisions.
Not required, but a plus
- Familiarity with technical roles and language in areas such as software development, data science, and IT.
- Experience with recruitment automation tools and CRM systems to track candidate engagement.
- Working with Workday ATS would be highly desirable.
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.