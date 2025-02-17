Sourcing Talent Acquisition Specialist - Contract (Paysol and Entsol HR Team)

This is our Sourcing Talent Acquisition Specialist (Paysol and Entsol HR Team) for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value - people. The Sourcing Talent Acquisition Specialist will have a strong background in direct sourcing for various roles in a fast-paced environment.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, or a related field.

Previous Sales or tech recruitment experience in a fast-paced environment or start-up with a focus on direct sourcing.

Proficiency in data analytics tools (e.g., Tableau, Excel, Google Sheets, or ATS analytics features).

Ability to interpret recruitment metrics to make informed decisions and optimize sourcing strategies.

Strong knowledge of direct sourcing techniques, including Boolean search, LinkedIn Recruiter, and other sourcing tools.

Ability to leverage data to assess recruitment strategies, create reports, and support data-driven decisions.

Not required, but a plus

Familiarity with technical roles and language in areas such as software development, data science, and IT.

Experience with recruitment automation tools and CRM systems to track candidate engagement.

Working with Workday ATS would be highly desirable.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

