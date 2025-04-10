Tax Specialist (Tax Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Tax Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

2-5 years of professional experience in tax, with a focus on indirect tax compliance, preferably in a multinational company or in a SaaS/technology industry

Strong understanding of VAT, GST, and US Sales Tax regulations across various jurisdictions

Experience with indirect tax reporting and compliance processes, including tax provisions and filings

Knowledge of tax accounting standards (US GAAP and IFRS) and their application to indirect tax

Proficiency in tax compliance software and ERP systems (e.g., Oracle, Sovos, Zoura, or similar tools)

Strong analytical, organizational, and problem-solving skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to interact effectively with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders

Ability to handle multiple tasks, prioritize effectively, and manage time in a fast-paced environment

Strong attention to detail and a proactive approach to identifying and resolving issues

Experience with tax audits or disputes and working with tax authorities is a plus

Bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in Accounting, Finance, or related field; additional tax qualifications (e.g. CTA, CPA, or similar) are a plus

Not required, but a plus

Experience with tax accounting or corporate income tax compliance is a plus

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Tax Specialist to join our dynamic global Tax team. This is a newly created role designed to strengthen our tax function as we continue to grow internationally. The ideal candidate will have 3-5 years of professional experience with a strong focus on global indirect tax (VAT, GST, sales tax), compliance, reporting, and documentation, as well as a solid understanding of tax provisions. This role requires collaboration across various departments, so excellent communication and teamwork skills are essential.

As a Tax Specialist, you will play a key role in managing and ensuring compliance with indirect tax regulations across multiple jurisdictions, providing valuable support on tax reporting and analysis, and assisting in the development of efficient tax processes and policies. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to expand their expertise in a fast-paced, global environment.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



