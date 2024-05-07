Senior Treasury Manager (Financial Services Team)
This is our Senior Treasury Manager role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
The treasury function at Semrush is growing increasingly complex as we scale out as a company. In this role, you will mentor the broader treasury team to elevate the vision and strategy of the treasury function. Look to drive the unconstrained expansion of the treasury function to eventually accommodate a global large-cap software technology company.
Tasks in the role
Own global cash management activities, including cash positioning, forecasting, and funding.
Prepare both short-term and long-term consolidated cash forecast models, budget to actuals, and sensitivity analysis.
Develop and implement cash management strategies to optimize liquidity and working capital and maximize returns on short-term excess cash.
Manage banking relationships, negotiating favorable terms and conditions for services/products.
Coordinate with all departments on annual budgets and monthly obligations.
Coordinate with Corp Dev and FPA teams on investment pipeline timing.
Help define investment strategies, keep investments in compliance with the company’s investment policies, and evaluate investment performance.
Assist in maintaining, monitoring, and improving a best-in-class set of operational policies to ensure a robust, internal controls environment, including SOX.
Lead treasury M&A integration efforts in partnership with corporate development and finance stakeholders.
Prepare regular treasury reports and presentations for senior management and board meetings.
Mentor and develop treasury team members, fostering growth and specialization.
Maintain potential revolver or other credit facilities, including covenants.
Partner closely with accounting and tax on global intercompany funding and transfer pricing settlement initiatives.
Oversee US & Canada payroll team working with ADP, Workday, Shareworks, and Empowered (401K).
Lead process improvement and automation initiatives and collaborate on ad hoc treasury projects, partnering with stakeholders across finance, legal, and IT.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field; CTP, CFA, CPA, or MBA preferred.
8+ years of experience in international treasury operations with escalating responsibilities, preferably for a global technology corporation.
Strong knowledge of treasury best practices, financial instruments, and investment strategies.
Proficiency in treasury management systems and financial software.
Excellent analytical and communication skills, with attention to detail.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a dynamic environment.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have experience in the SaaS or tech industry (a plus).
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Financial Services Team is responsible for managing the fixed-income portfolios, Foreign Exchange Trading, Cash Forecast, US/CA Payroll, US bank transaction reconciliation, as well as other Treasury operations, such as entity funding, payments, bank account management, etc.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
Employee Assistance Program.
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%.
Unlimited PTO.
Paid parental leave.
Short-term and Long-term Disability.
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
Travel Insurance.
Corporate Events.
Snacks, coffee, tea.
Recruiter
