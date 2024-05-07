Senior Treasury Manager (Financial Services Team)

Lead process improvement and automation initiatives and collaborate on ad hoc treasury projects, partnering with stakeholders across finance, legal, and IT.

Partner closely with accounting and tax on global intercompany funding and transfer pricing settlement initiatives.

Assist in maintaining, monitoring, and improving a best-in-class set of operational policies to ensure a robust, internal controls environment, including SOX.

Help define investment strategies, keep investments in compliance with the company’s investment policies, and evaluate investment performance.

Coordinate with all departments on annual budgets and monthly obligations.

Develop and implement cash management strategies to optimize liquidity and working capital and maximize returns on short-term excess cash.

Prepare both short-term and long-term consolidated cash forecast models, budget to actuals, and sensitivity analysis.

The treasury function at Semrush is growing increasingly complex as we scale out as a company. In this role, you will mentor the broader treasury team to elevate the vision and strategy of the treasury function. Look to drive the unconstrained expansion of the treasury function to eventually accommodate a global large-cap software technology company.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Treasury Manager role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field; CTP, CFA, CPA, or MBA preferred.

8+ years of experience in international treasury operations with escalating responsibilities, preferably for a global technology corporation.

Strong knowledge of treasury best practices, financial instruments, and investment strategies.

Proficiency in treasury management systems and financial software.

Excellent analytical and communication skills, with attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a dynamic environment.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience in the SaaS or tech industry (a plus).

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Financial Services Team is responsible for managing the fixed-income portfolios, Foreign Exchange Trading, Cash Forecast, US/CA Payroll, US bank transaction reconciliation, as well as other Treasury operations, such as entity funding, payments, bank account management, etc.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%.

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.