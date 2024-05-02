UX Writer (LUX Team)

Collaborate with localization teams to ensure content is adapted accurately and effectively for different markets.

Guide internal teams in best practices when it comes to content across the organization and promote a user-centric mindset.

Ensure that all content meets accessibility standards, making digital products inclusive and usable for people with disabilities.

Communicate and collaborate closely with product designers, product owners, and researchers to understand the product better and produce high-quality content.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in UX writing, content design, or a similar role, preferably in a SaaS or technology-driven environment.

Excellent written English. Superior writing, editing, and proofreading skills.

Comfortable working on multiple simultaneous tasks. Ability to effectively manage deadlines.

Acute attention to detail, quality, and style.

Experience with UX design tools (Figma).

Strong communication and verbal skills, especially with internal stakeholders, subject matter experts, and end users.

Excellent knowledge of interactive design and usability principles.

Experience working with cross-functional teams, product designers, developers, product owners, and localization managers.

Be a team player who can give and take feedback constructively.

Strong portfolio demonstrating your thought process, how you work with others to solve problems, and your writing skills.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience in conducting user research, usability testing, or data analysis to inform content decisions.

Knowledge of accessibility standards (e.g. WCAG) and their application in digital content.

Familiarity with SEO principles and digital marketing.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The LUX team is comprised of Localization Managers and UX copywriters responsible for user interface text creation and localization. The team aims to create high-quality UI texts in 10+ languages, to make Semrush tools clear and comprehensive for any Semrush user.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.