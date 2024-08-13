Site Reliability Engineer (Metal Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. Our role Site Reliability Engineer for those who want to ensuring the company's IT ecosystem runs smoothly and reliably

Who we are looking for:

Proficiency in Golang for custom observability solution development

Strong experience working with Kubernetes (K8s) and Helm for container orchestration and deployment

Proven expertise in Prometheus and Grafana for monitoring and visualization

Familiarity with distributed tracing and tracing instrumentation

Experience with Splunk or similar log analysis and management tools

Strong understanding of system and application performance metrics and observability

Effective team collaboration and communication skills

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities





Not required, but a plus:

Prior experience in a DevOps, SRE, or observability-related role is advantageous

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team:

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Our primary goal is to design and maintain a robust and scalable observability infrastructure that empowers other teams to meet their monitoring and observability needs, ensuring the company's IT ecosystem runs smoothly and reliably. Additionaly, this team have night shifts (on calls) and have access to some security data





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably:

This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees







Finally, a little more about our company:



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.