SMB Customer Success Manager (Digital & Scale Customer Success Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role SMB Customer Success Manager for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Maximize customer adoption, retention, and expansion through data-driven, tech-enabled engagement at scale.
- Onboarding & Adoption: Guide customers to early value realization, at scale, in one to many format.
- Proactive Engagement: Use data to identify risks and drive timely outreach.
- Retention & Growth: Improve renewals and expansion through automation and digital touchpoints.
- Lifecycle Management: Deploy scale engagement across key customer milestones.
Tasks in the role
- Renewals & Retention: Drive high customer retention and renewal rates by closely managing your renewal pipeline and ensuring customers see ongoing value. Work closely with account teams to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Lead efforts in contract renewals and negotiations
- Relationship Management: Build and nurture strong relationships with key stakeholders, with an emphasis on deepening the overall contact list. Be their trusted advisor, offering strategic recommendations on how to leverage Semrush for maximum impact
- Renewal Pipeline Management: Manage a meaningful pipeline of critical high growth potential customers to ensure optimal retention rates. Emphasize TCV and long-term partnership with a focus on delivering unique customer experiences and value
- Drive Customer Value: Collaborate closely with different customer stakeholders to understand and link key workflows within their marketing operations to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance
- Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats
- Deliver Best In Class Onboarding & Implementation: Execute consistent & efficient onboarding for new customers while simplifying the process where possible. Deliver unique insights at each customer touch point to advance the Semrush mission of enhancing the marketing acumen of all customers
- Identify Growth Opportunities: Consistently evaluate your customer’s unique needs and identify opportunities for Semrush tools to meet them. Collaborate closely with Sales & Marketing to create expansion opportunities & product/platform upgrades
Who we are looking for
- 3-5+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise customers, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space
- Strong pipeline management skills, allowing you to easily deliver renewals ahead of schedule
- Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels of seniority
- Proven experience in relationship management, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers
- Ability to deliver strong renewal results against a quota. Familiarity with managing Books of Business against ARR targets
- Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences
- General understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation
- Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads
Not required, but a plus
- Passion for MarTech and customer relationship
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
