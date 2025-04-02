SMB Customer Success Manager (Digital & Scale Customer Success Team)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

This is our role SMB Customer Success Manager for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Maximize customer adoption, retention, and expansion through data-driven, tech-enabled engagement at scale.

Onboarding & Adoption: Guide customers to early value realization, at scale, in one to many format.

Proactive Engagement: Use data to identify risks and drive timely outreach.

Retention & Growth: Improve renewals and expansion through automation and digital touchpoints.

Lifecycle Management: Deploy scale engagement across key customer milestones.

Tasks in the role