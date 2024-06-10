SMB Senior Sales Manager (North America), Front-Line Leadership role
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior SMB Sales Manager role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world
Tasks in the role
- Start with a team of 8 Account Executives and continue to hire and develop the team to meet the needs of the territory growth you deliver.
- Create situational playbooks and sales plays to expand business within an existing customer base.
- Identify new market opportunities, customer segments, and sales channels to drive revenue.
- Be the Executive contact in key customer deals, to help your team close business.
- Build tight partnership with GTM Enablement team to uplevel critical AE skills/competencies.
- Develop and execute comprehensive sales strategy for the enterprise segment, aligning it to business objectives.
- Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with key enterprise customers.
- Create a winning culture of high performance and an engaged team by achieving below-average regrettable attrition and high AE attainment (100%+).
Who we are looking for
At least 6 years of relevant sales experience, with 2+ years of people management with a majority of time spent in the SMB / MM
A builder mindset; the ability to see and execute on the opportunity ahead and a track record in doing so.
Proven track record of recruiting, hiring, and onboarding A-Players.
Experience coaching and enabling with track record of developing top-tier sellers.
Advanced with building and executing a customer-expansion strategy.
Domain expertise specifically within SEO, digital marketing, martech (preferred, but not needed).
Strong collaboration with cross-functional teams, including marketing and product development, to develop effective sales plans & strategies.
Diversity evangelism and sponsorship.
Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices.
Ability to Build and Develop a team: Excels in hiring top talent, developing team members' skills, and fostering a high-performing culture within the organization.
High Performance Culture: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly coaching for excellence in all aspects of work.
Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution: Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives.
Innovation Mindset: Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement in a psychologically safe place.
Ambitious and Conviction-driven: Sets ambitious goals and possesses the confidence and determination to pursue them with conviction.
Results-Oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes.
Inspirational Leadership: As a key part of the leadership team Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You thrive in a fast-paced, team environment, with a high drive for experimentation.
You will use your strategic skills to deal with ambiguity, manage timely decisions, drive vision and purpose, and manage innovation.
Your people skills will build effective teams and resolve conflicts while developing, inspiring, and motivating others.
Your foundational skills include managerial courage, a drive for results, planning and organizing, ability to problem solve, driving change, managing and measuring work of others, time management, and communication.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
SMB AE in Trevose, Dallas, or Remote.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
