Search Jobs
menu
Semrush Life
DEI
Sustainability
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Follow us:
Semrush Life
Diversity & Impact
keyboard_arrow_down
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Search Jobs
Search Jobs
menu
Semrush Life
DEI
Sustainability
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Follow us:
Semrush Life
Diversity & Impact
keyboard_arrow_down
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Search Jobs
arrow_back
Back to role overview
Application form
Senior Sales Solutions Engineer (LATAM), Austin, United States
First Name*
Email*
Phone Number*
attach_file
Attach your resume/CV
(max. 3Mb)
Comment (optional)
Additional information:
State
Desired pay
LinkedIn Profile URL
Are you legally authorized to work in the US?
Are you legally authorized to work in the US?
keyboard_arrow_down
Will you now or in the future require sponsorship?
Will you now or in the future require sponsorship?
keyboard_arrow_down
How many years of experience in the SaaS industry do you have?
Have you ever worked in the Martech or SaaS industry?
Select the sales methodologies you are familiar with.
Select the sales methodologies you are familiar with.
keyboard_arrow_down
What size of clients do you have experience working with?
What size of clients do you have experience working with?
keyboard_arrow_down
What languages are you fluent in (C1 and C2, minimum proficiency)?
Apply for this job
By clicking the button you consent to the
Job Applicants Policy