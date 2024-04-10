Senior Sales Solutions Engineer (LATAM)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Solutions Engineer role for those who are goal and success-oriented.



In October 2023, we launched Semrush Enterprise, marking a significant milestone for the business. Just six months in, it’s clear that there's never been a better time to join our commercial organization. With nearly 108,000 loyal, paying customers and over 1 million free users, our platform is ripe with cross-sell and upsell opportunities. So much so, that our team is growing – a lot!



We're looking for Senior Solutions Engineers (LATAM). The ideal candidate will thrive in a customer-focused environment and in direct partnership with Sales, Data Engineering, Solutions, Product Development, and Senior Leadership.



Tasks in the role