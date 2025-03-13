Mid-Market Solutions Engineer (DACH)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. We are looking for a German-speaking Mid-Market Solutions Engineer to join our growing team and support the DACH region. In October 2023, we launched Semrush Enterprise, marking a significant milestone for the business. There's never been a better time to join our commercial organization. With nearly 108,000 loyal, paying customers and over 1 million free users, our platform offers immense cross-sell and upsell opportunities. To capitalize on this, we are expanding our team—fast!
Tasks in the role
- Be a thought leader to the sales team and a technical lead on strategic client relationships across various industry verticals.
- Act as a trusted advisor to our customers, identifying and developing new business opportunities that align with their objectives.
- Build and maintain strong strategic relationships with account teams, partners, and customers to support sales objectives.
- Collaborate with sales teams to assess potential deals, determine customer needs, and identify the best approach for engagement.
- Conduct deep-dive discussions and discoveries with prospects to uncover pain points and understand workflows, use cases and technical requirements
- Deliver customized and engaging product demonstrations that illustrate the value of Semrush’s solutions, positioning them against competitors where needed, incorporating real-world examples and addressing customer-specific challenges.
- Take ownership of the technical solution validation during the sales process by leading technical assessments, proof of concepts, object handling, buyer enablement and more.
- Provide authoritative guidance on technical concepts, with expertise in API, data handling, integrations, security, and processes.
- Collaborate with Executive, Product, Sales, and other senior-level stakeholders to champion an environment for ongoing strategic customer success.
- Ensure smooth transition from pre-sales to post-sales, providing insights and recommendations to customer success teams for ongoing success.
- Establish a deep understanding of Semrush’s technology portfolio and its competitive landscape and analyze market trends to effectively position Semrush as the leading choice for customers.
- Participate in non-deal related activities such as internal training, webinars, events, and collaborate with other Semrush teams on initiatives to drive customer success.
Who we are looking for
- Fluent in German (native-level) and English (both written and spoken).
- 3-5 years of experience in Technical Pre-Sales, Post-Sales, or Sales / Solutions Engineering within a SaaS company.
- 2-3 years of experience in mid-market or enterprise sales, with a track record of closing complex deals > €250K ARR.
- Proficiency in sales methodologies such as Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC, etc.
- Strong sense of ownership and experience leading the technical and solution validation of a deal.
- Exceptional collaboration skills and an organizational and structured approach.
- Customer-focused mindset with a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences.
- Strong communication skills, with the ability to interact confidently with clients.
- Digital marketing knowledge (e.g. SEO, PPC, Content Marketing, Social, consumer behavior, etc.) is a plus.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.
- A Bachelor degree is preferred (e.g. engineering, business administration or similar field), or equivalent experience.
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
