Mid-Market Solutions Engineer (US)
Tasks in the role
- Serve as a trusted advisor to our customers, actively identifying and driving new customer opportunities that align with their business objectives
- Conduct comprehensive Semrush business reviews to gain insights into our customers’ specific business problems and challenges, and effectively communicate how Semrush solutions can address those issues
- Successfully builds relationships with the account team, partners, and customers in support of sales team objectives
- Establish and maintain a deep understanding of the overall Enterprise Semrush technology portfolio and the competitive landscape
- Be a thought leader to the sales team and a technical lead on strategic client relationships across various industry verticals
- Collaborate with Executive, Product, Sales, and other senior-level decision-makers
- Ability to provide authoritative guidance on technical concepts with strong skills in API, IT operations, security, and processes
- Expertise in handling technical data questions from clients and prospects
- Help champion an environment for ongoing strategic customer success
- Work closely with key client executive decision-makers on product evaluations and proof of concepts to ensure the solutions/products meet client objectives
- Analyze market trends and competitor offerings to effectively position Semrush as the leading choice for customers, highlighting our competitive advantages and differentiators
- Perform high-level Discovery with your clients
- Conduct internal training, prepare & conduct demos, host webinars and events with clients, and interact with other Semrush Teams
Who we are looking for
- 5-7 years Technical Pre/post-Sales / Sales Engineering in the SaaS industry
- 2-3 years of experience in an SMB and Mid-Market sales role, with a successful track record of consistently closing >$50k ARR deals
- B. S. Degree in an engineering or similar program from an accredited college / university preferred or equivalent experience
- Proficient in various sales methodologies such as Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC, or others
- Highly organized and structured approach to drive consistent success
- Customer-focused mindset with a drive for exceptional customer experience
- Strong communication skills and comfortable interacting with clients
- SEO knowledge is highly preferred
- Experience with implementing software products or solutions to large and dynamic enterprise companies
- Ability to work well in a highly dynamic / team environment that focuses on providing above-industry-standard customer service
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
