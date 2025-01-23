Mid-Market Solutions Engineer (US)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Solutions Engineer - MM for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

5-7 years Technical Pre/post-Sales / Sales Engineering in the SaaS industry

2-3 years of experience in an SMB and Mid-Market sales role, with a successful track record of consistently closing >$50k ARR deals

B. S. Degree in an engineering or similar program from an accredited college / university preferred or equivalent experience

Proficient in various sales methodologies such as Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC, or others

Highly organized and structured approach to drive consistent success

Customer-focused mindset with a drive for exceptional customer experience

Strong communication skills and comfortable interacting with clients

SEO knowledge is highly preferred

Experience with implementing software products or solutions to large and dynamic enterprise companies

Ability to work well in a highly dynamic / team environment that focuses on providing above-industry-standard customer service

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably



It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!