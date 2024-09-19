Talent Sourcer (Talent Acquisition Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.
And this is our Talent Sourcer role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
This is a contract opportunity.
Tasks in the role
- Effectively source and deliver high-caliber talent.
- Effectively screen candidates with respect to their knowledge, skills, and ability.
- Closely partner with recruiters and hiring managers to understand business objectives and recruitment goals.
- Continuously build a pipeline of high-quality talent thru boolean search, research, and internal/external business connections.
Who we are looking for
- At least 1+ years of sourcing experience.
- A proven track record of sourcing and closing a high volume of quality candidates.
- Exceptional attention to detail.
- Collaborative work ethic and team player spirit.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Possess a toolkit of creative and effective sourcing strategies resulting in hiring wins.
- Experience with applicant tracking systems.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.
