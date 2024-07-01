Senior Backend Developer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
As a Senior Backend Developer, you will be at the forefront of our backend development efforts, leading complex projects and ensuring the highest standards of code quality and performance. You will play a pivotal role in shaping the architecture and design of our backend systems, with a strong focus on scalability, reliability, and security. Your expertise in Golang, SQL, Kubernetes, and CI/CD pipelines will be crucial in driving our development processes and enabling seamless integration and deployment of new features.
You will also be a key mentor and leader within the team, fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous learning. Your advanced knowledge in data integration and microservices will enable you to tackle challenging technical issues and drive innovative solutions. We would love to hear from you if you are passionate about backend development.
Tasks in the role
- Leading the development of complex features and projects.
- Ensuring the overall quality and performance of the backend codebase.
- Establishing and enforcing coding standards and best practices.
- Leading code reviews and fostering a culture of quality.
- Designing and maintaining comprehensive CI/CD pipelines.
- Handling and resolving critical incidents and providing post-mortem analysis.
- Mentoring mid-level and junior developers, providing guidance and support.
- Driving continuous improvement initiatives for the development process and codebase.
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.
- 5 years of experience in a backend programming environment (Go, Java, Python, C#, etc.) with at least 2 years of experience in Go.
- Expert in Golang with a deep understanding of advanced concepts and performance tuning.
- Mastery in deploying, scaling, and managing applications in Kubernetes.
- Expertise in creating and managing robust CI/CD pipelines.
- Mastery in microservices architecture, design patterns, and implementation.
- Expert in designing high-performance, secure, and scalable APIs.
- Excellent communication skills, able to articulate complex concepts clearly.
- Strong leadership skills, able to lead a team and manage projects.
- Exceptional problem-solving abilities, able to tackle the most challenging issues.
- Good understanding of SQL, preferably PostgreSQL, and database design.
- Experienced in mentoring and developing other developers.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- You have a positive mindset and like to smile.
- You're solution-oriented.
- You have a startup Mindset, which means you respond quickly to product requirements and changes, remain focused under the pressure of deadlines, and support the team.
- Great soft skills and collaboration skills.
- You are easy to communicate with.
- You are able to motivate others.
- You want to grow personally and professionally.
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
The Semrush Enterprise solutions unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing-related questions (semi) automatically.
This time adding a new focus on growing the Enterprise segment of its 104,000+ strong customer base. Currently, with over 5,000 existing Enterprise customers, Semrush is developing a cutting-edge platform that is tailored to the needs of today’s digital marketers who work in large companies.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working day start.
- Health insurance coverage.
- Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
- Corporate events.
- Unlimited PTO.
- Hobby benefit.
- Training, courses, conferences.
- English courses.
- Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs