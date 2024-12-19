Strategic Customer Success Manager (Global Customer Success Retention)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Strategic Customer Success Manager (Global Customer Success Retention) role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
Tasks in the role
- Customer Onboarding & Enablement: Lead onboarding for new enterprise customers, ensuring a seamless introduction to Semrush products and services. Ensuring the right training and support is provided to accelerate value realisation through product adoption, by involving the right expert resources when needed
- Product Adoption: Ensure the right training and expert support are provided to accelerate value realization by driving seamless product adoption and integration into clients’ marketing strategies. Leverage specialized resources when needed to enhance client outcomes
- Strategic Account Management: Build and nurture strong relationships with key stakeholders, including senior marketing executives, CMOs, and marketing operations teams. Be their trusted advisor, offering strategic recommendations on how to leverage Semrush for maximum impact
- Create & Execute Implementation Plans: Develop detailed, customized implementation plans tailored to the client’s specific needs and business objectives. Ensure timely and efficient execution of these plans by coordinating with cross-functional teams and managing resources effectively, focusing on driving time to value and ensuring the client sees immediate impact
- Link Workflows to Value: Collaborate closely with clients to understand and link key workflows within their marketing operations to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance
- Drive Customer Value: Conduct regular business reviews to demonstrate how Semrush tools are delivering ROI. Offer customized strategies and insights to help clients meet their specific business goals, in addition to discussing new, relevant products and solutions
- Proactive Customer Engagement: Stay ahead of customer needs by proactively identifying challenges, recommending solutions, and addressing potential roadblocks. Regularly engage with customers to ensure ongoing satisfaction and continuous improvement
- Collaborative Problem Solving: Partner with internal teams (Product, Sales, Support) to solve complex customer challenges. Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback
- Performance Tracking & Reporting: Use data to provide actionable insights and track performance against KPIs. Present detailed reports and strategic recommendations to key client stakeholders
- Renewals & Retention: Drive high customer retention and renewal rates by ensuring clients see ongoing value. Work closely with account teams to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Lead efforts in contract renewals and negotiations
- Contribute to Shaping our Program: As a senior member of our team, contribute to CSM process and workflow enhancements to continuously improve our enterprise Customer Success model
- Customer Advocacy: Advocate on behalf of enterprise customers internally to support their marketing needs, and externally by capturing success stories and case studies to highlight the value of Semrush
Who we are looking for
- Fluency in English
- 5-7+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise clients, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space
- Proven experience in creating and executing detailed implementation plans, with a strong focus on driving time to value for customers
- Ability to link key customer workflows to value, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers
- Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation
- Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels, including C-suite executives and marketing teams
- Excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to provide tailored solutions to meet enterprise customers’ needs
- Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences
- Experience managing enterprise accounts, driving customer satisfaction, and increasing retention
- Ability to use customer data to provide insights and drive decision-making
Not required, but a plus
- Fluency in languages in addition to English
- Experience with BrightEdge, Conductor, SimilarWeb, or other enterprise-level marketing and SEO platforms
- Strong project management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects and initiatives for large enterprise clients
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative, and dynamic work environment
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now: This is a brand new team that is being created for the sake of providing excellent service and success to our enterprise customers.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.