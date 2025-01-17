We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role, SVP of People & Culture, for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

Who we are looking for



12+ years of progressive HR leadership experience, with a strong track record in high-growth tech companies

Proven experience in scaling HR functions for organizations with $1B+ in revenue

Demonstrated success managing large teams and working cross-functionally with stakeholders

International HR experience, with an understanding of global workforce management

Broad HR expertise across Talent Acquisition, Employer Branding, Learning and Development, Employee Relations, Organizational Development, Compensation, Benefits, and Compliance

Strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build effective relationships at all levels

Advanced degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field (MS or MBA preferred)

Strong background in employer branding, talent marketing strategies, and Learning and Development preferred

Not required, but a plus

Professional HR certifications (e. G. , SPHR, SHRM-SCP) are a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

Frequent business trips.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.



For US locations

Unlimited PTO

Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks drinks at the office

Gifts for employees



For EU Locations

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people worldwide are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal-opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers worldwide unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!