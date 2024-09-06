System Analyst (Enterprise Architecture Team)

Create detailed documentation, including business requirements, process flows, use cases, and user stories, and set tasks for the development team

Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their needs, objectives, and challenges

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our System Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Understanding of software development design patterns and approaches

Proven experience as an analyst in a relevant field

Good understanding of Decision Support Systems and Business Intelligence

Good understanding of IT systems integration and architecture

Good knowledge of SQL, data modeling, and API

Basic understanding and knowledge of Python/java code

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Skilled communicator with the ability to explain complex topics in simple terms both verbally and in written form

Excellent interpersonal skills with proven ability to collaborate with the team

Creative mind and ability to think outside the box both conceptually and pragmatically

Not required, but a plus

Ability to work independently in an unknown area

Good organizational and attention to detail

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Enterprise Architecture Team is responsible for designing and aligning data, systems, and processes to create effective and efficient data flows and data storage.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

