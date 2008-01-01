First Name*

Email*

Phone Number*

attach_file Attach your resume/CV (max. 3Mb)

Comment (optional)

Additional information :

What is your current location?

Are you legally authorized to work in the country where you applied for the role? What is your type of visa?

How long will it take you to complete work at your current company? When can you start with us?

What languages do you speak fluently?

What’s your experience with SQL, data modeling, or APIs? How have you used these skills before?

How have you used Decision Support Systems or BI tools in your previous roles? Can you provide an example?