System Analyst (Enterprise Architecture Team)
Tasks in the role
Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their needs, objectives, and challenges
Communicate with internal and external data service providers
Elicit, document, and analyze business requirements, processes, and workflows
Translate business requirements into clear and concise functional specifications for technical teams
Drive and streamline projects in the Enterprise architecture and Data Analytics fields
Serve as a liaison between business stakeholders and technology teams
Communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
Present findings, recommendations, and project updates to various audiences
Create detailed documentation, including business requirements, process flows, use cases, and user stories, and set tasks for the development team
Maintain accurate and up-to-date project documentation throughout the project lifecycle
Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing, and validation of implemented solutions; confirm defects from a business standpoint
Drive small projects as a project manager
Reverse and investigate the logic of existing solutions
Who we are looking for
Understanding of software development design patterns and approaches
Proven experience as an analyst in a relevant field
Good understanding of Decision Support Systems and Business Intelligence
Good understanding of IT systems integration and architecture
Good knowledge of SQL, data modeling, and API
Basic understanding and knowledge of Python/java code
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Skilled communicator with the ability to explain complex topics in simple terms both verbally and in written form
Excellent interpersonal skills with proven ability to collaborate with the team
Creative mind and ability to think outside the box both conceptually and pragmatically
Not required, but a plus
Ability to work independently in an unknown area
Good organizational and attention to detail
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Enterprise Architecture Team is responsible for designing and aligning data, systems, and processes to create effective and efficient data flows and data storage.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
