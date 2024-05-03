Senior Manager, Talent Management (HR Growth and Culture Department)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

We are excited to announce an exceptional opportunity for a dynamic and strategic professional to join our team as Talent Senior Manager at Semrush. You will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing the talent management strategy. You will work closely with the VP of HR Growth and Culture to establish a clear talent management philosophy aligned with our values and goals. Your expertise in talent strategy development, performance management, and succession planning will drive organizational success. By overseeing key processes and implementing innovative initiatives, you will ensure the development and retention of top talent within Semrush. If you are ready for a dynamic opportunity, we invite you to join us on this exciting journey!





Tasks in the role