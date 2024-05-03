Talent Management Senior Manager (HR Growth and Development Department)
We are excited to announce an exceptional opportunity for a dynamic and strategic professional to join our team as Talent Management Senior Manager at Semrush. You will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing our talent management strategy. You will work closely with the VP of HR Growth and Culture to establish a clear talent management philosophy aligned with our values and goals. Your expertise in talent strategy development, performance management, and succession planning will drive organizational success. By overseeing key processes and implementing innovative initiatives, you will ensure the development and retention of top talent within Semrush. If you are ready for a dynamic opportunity, we invite you to join us on this exciting journey!
Tasks in the role
Continue to shape a clear talent management philosophy aligned with Semrush's values and goals.
Develop and implement a comprehensive talent management strategy in collaboration with the VP of HR Growth and Culture and HRBP’s Team.
Take ownership of critical processes, such as performance management, to ensure alignment with organizational objectives.
Drive talent reviews to identify and nurture high-potential employees while addressing performance gaps.
Lead the development of career paths across the organization.
Implement a global internal marketplace to enhance talent mobility, collaboration, and development opportunities across the organization.
Manage the Individual Development Plans (IDPs) process to support employees in achieving their professional goals and enhancing skill sets.
Develop and support the succession planning process to ensure a pipeline of future leaders within the organization in collaboration with HRBP’s Team.
Continuously assess and refine talent management processes to adapt to evolving business needs and industry best practices.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Organizational Development, or related field.
7+ years of proven Talent Management roles.
Proficiency in data-driven talent management strategies.
Strong team management skills.
Exceptional communication and collaboration abilities.
Data-driven mindset for cultural assessment and improvement
Ability to articulate a talent management philosophy.
Skill in developing and implementing a comprehensive talent management strategy.
Proficiency in designing effective talent management processes.
Capability to drive talent reviews and address performance gaps.
Expertise in designing internal mobility initiatives.
Skill in driving Individual Development Plans (IDPs) globally.
Ability to develop and execute succession planning strategies.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have Coaching accreditation (ICF).
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Executive Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personal issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.
