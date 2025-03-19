Manager, Customer Success (Enterprise Customer Success Team)

Hi there!

This is our role Manager, Enterprise Customer Success for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

As the Manager, Enterprise Customer Success, you will lead a team of Customer Success Managers focused on renewing and growing Semrush’s critical enterprise customer segment. You will be responsible for leading, coaching, motivating, and holding your team accountable to meet and exceed their individual targets (NRR, TCV improvement, and extension of customer terms). You will collaborate with other teams to implement new processes, training sessions, and ways of working to improve the overall customer experience. You will contribute to and maintain a performance-driven yet enjoyable work environment in alignment with the Semrush EVP. You will closely manage the team’s daily, weekly, and monthly performance, with responsibility for reporting any performance trends to senior management in real time. Your team will create and execute repeatable success plans for this key group of customers with a strong emphasis on maximizing the Semrush value proposition, thereby creating customers for life.

Tasks in the role