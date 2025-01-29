Team Lead (Mid-Market Customer Success Team)
Mid-Market Customer Success
As the Team Lead, Mid-Market Customer Success, you will lead a team of Customer Success Managers focused on renewing and growing Semrush’s critical middle-market customer segment. You will be responsible for leading, coaching, motivating, and holding your team accountable to meet and exceed their individual targets (NRR, TCV improvement, and extension of customer terms). You will collaborate with other teams to implement new processes, training sessions, and ways of working to improve the overall customer experience. You will contribute to and maintain a performance-driven yet enjoyable work environment in alignment with the Semrush EVP. You will closely manage the team’s daily, weekly, and monthly performance, with responsibility for reporting any performance trends to senior management in real time. Your team will create and execute repeatable success plans for this key group of customers with a strong emphasis on maximizing the Semrush value proposition, thereby creating customers for life
Tasks in the role
- Team Leadership & Development: Lead, coach, and mentor your CSMs on best practices for renewal pipeline management, effective objection handling, assumptive approaches to closing a renewal, and maintaining lasting customer relationships.
- Support recruiting when needed, and establish a seamless onboarding process for new employees
- Performance Management: Monitor and manage the team’s performance against defined goals (NRR, TCV, non-recurring to recurring) and provide regular coaching and feedback to emphasize continuous improvement
- Customer Retention & Renewals: Drive NRR through a proactive and repeatable renewal process driven by disciplined pipeline management
- Create, Maintain, and Exemplify a Performance Driven Culture: Collaborate with the CS Director to create and leverage all performance reporting tools to report on team progress and keep senior leadership informed
- Cross-functional Collaboration: Collaborate closely with Sales, Product, and Marketing teams to align customer success initiatives with company goals.
- Support the team in helping frame expansion opportunities effectively in partnership with Sales
- Customer & Team Advocacy: Act as the primary escalation point for customer issues within your team and ensure swift and effective resolution to issues
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field is required
- Minimum of 3+ years of experience in customer success or account management roles, preferably with Enterprise or Mid-Market clients
- Proven track record of coaching and managing customer-facing teams to meet retention and renewal goals
- Strong collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to align team efforts with company strategies
- Rigorous performance management skills, including coaching, feedback, and individual professional development
- Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment
- Ability to travel as needed
Not required, but a plus
- Experience working in SaaS or technology-driven organizations is a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
