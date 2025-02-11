Technical Owner (Diamond Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Technical Owner role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Strong expertise in Python, 5+ years of commercial development

3+ years of people leadership experience in a management role

Experience with design principles and architectural patterns, especially event-driven

Extensive experience with PostgreSQL or any other RDBM

Product-focused and customer-obsessed

Autonomous, able to scope and plan work for the team

Good communicator and collaborator, able to manage stakeholders across the entire organization

Flexible and good with context switching, speed and experimentation

Leadership and coaching experience (team lead or similar experience: managing performance, growing/mentoring teammates)

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.u c

The Diamond Team is one of the four teams dealing with billing (Payment Solution).Now, we’re working on a big strategic project that will separate the logic of subscriptions and payments in code. This project requires a lot of communication inside and outside the Payment Solution department. After it is done, the Diamond team is supposed to take ownership of the internal Billing Admin panels.

There are six of us: one Product Owner, one Technical Owner, one Backend Developer, one Frontend Developer, one QA Engineer and one DevOps Engineer. UX and UI designers work closely with all teams within the unit. Now, we are looking for a Backend developer who likes to solve complex problems and is ready to make independent decisions.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!