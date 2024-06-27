Technical Owner (Kind Team)

Prioritize and Execute: Prioritize tasks within the team, ensuring timely execution of projects, goals, and other requirements

Delegate and Empower: Appropriately delegate tasks to team members, empowering them and maintaining a balanced workload across the team

Build Stakeholder Relationships: Foster and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders, ensuring a deep understanding of their needs and expectations

Set Clear Expectations: Define clear and achievable goals for team members based on their roles and align them with the wider organizational objectives

Enhance Team Productivity: Develop and implement tools and processes aimed at improving team efficiency and overall well-being

Apply Technical Expertise: Leverage technical knowledge and judgment to guide teams and stakeholders in making informed decisions and solving complex issues

Set and Communicate Priorities: Establish and articulate team priorities that align with organizational objectives, ensuring strategic coherence across processes and decision-making

Oversee Technology Programs: Manage and lead technology programs by setting clear milestones, defining success criteria, and ensuring the efficient allocation of resources to meet project deadlines

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Technical Owner for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Deep Knowledge of Cloud Infrastructure: Strong understanding of cloud infrastructure and system design principles, particularly in the context of large-scale environments

GCP and Kubernetes Expertise: Proven production experience with infrastructure engineering in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Kubernetes, including cluster management and orchestration

Load Balancing and Networking Proficiency: Proficiency in load balancing, infrastructure as code (IaC), Linux, and networking, ensuring robust and efficient system operations

Programming Skills: Experience in Go programming language

Kubernetes Security: Hands-on experience with Kubernetes security best practices, including role-based access control (RBAC), and network security policies

Leadership Experience: Demonstrated experience working with senior technical profiles, serving as a team lead or engineering manager, and guiding teams through complex projects

Effective Communication: Strong communication skills, with the ability to adapt to both technical and non-technical audiences and convey complex information clearly

Active Listening: Skilled in active listening to effectively support team members and stakeholders, ensuring their concerns and needs are addressed

Project Management: Proven ability in planning, reporting, and executing technical projects, with a focus on delivering results on time and within budget

Agile Methodologies: Familiarity with agile methodologies and their application in managing technical teams and projects

Continuous Improvement: Commitment to continuous improvement for both projects and personal development, fostering a culture of growth and learning

Receptiveness to Feedback: Openness to receiving and integrating feedback from colleagues and supervisors to enhance performance and outcomes





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

We are looking for senior on both aspects, so the list is required

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We have four engineers on our team. Our goal is for development teams to manage the infrastructure themselves. We prefer to create tools and processes for self-managed infrastructure but not to leave developers without any help when needed. We are part of a big Infrastructure team and actively work with security and DevOps, developers, and admins.

It’s valuable to us to support product teams professionally. That’s why we don’t have support lines with escalations: we take team requests and improve the process ourselves. We analyze requests and collect feedback.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees







Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.