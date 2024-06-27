Technical Owner (Kind Team)
Tasks in the role
Oversee Technology Programs: Manage and lead technology programs by setting clear milestones, defining success criteria, and ensuring the efficient allocation of resources to meet project deadlines
Set and Communicate Priorities: Establish and articulate team priorities that align with organizational objectives, ensuring strategic coherence across processes and decision-making
Apply Technical Expertise: Leverage technical knowledge and judgment to guide teams and stakeholders in making informed decisions and solving complex issues
Enhance Team Productivity: Develop and implement tools and processes aimed at improving team efficiency and overall well-being
Set Clear Expectations: Define clear and achievable goals for team members based on their roles and align them with the wider organizational objectives
Build Stakeholder Relationships: Foster and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders, ensuring a deep understanding of their needs and expectations
Delegate and Empower: Appropriately delegate tasks to team members, empowering them and maintaining a balanced workload across the team
Prioritize and Execute: Prioritize tasks within the team, ensuring timely execution of projects, goals, and other requirements
Who we are looking for
Deep Knowledge of Cloud Infrastructure: Strong understanding of cloud infrastructure and system design principles, particularly in the context of large-scale environments
GCP and Kubernetes Expertise: Proven production experience with infrastructure engineering in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Kubernetes, including cluster management and orchestration
Load Balancing and Networking Proficiency: Proficiency in load balancing, infrastructure as code (IaC), Linux, and networking, ensuring robust and efficient system operations
Programming Skills: Experience in Go programming language
Kubernetes Security: Hands-on experience with Kubernetes security best practices, including role-based access control (RBAC), and network security policies
Leadership Experience: Demonstrated experience working with senior technical profiles, serving as a team lead or engineering manager, and guiding teams through complex projects
Effective Communication: Strong communication skills, with the ability to adapt to both technical and non-technical audiences and convey complex information clearly
Active Listening: Skilled in active listening to effectively support team members and stakeholders, ensuring their concerns and needs are addressed
Project Management: Proven ability in planning, reporting, and executing technical projects, with a focus on delivering results on time and within budget
Agile Methodologies: Familiarity with agile methodologies and their application in managing technical teams and projects
Continuous Improvement: Commitment to continuous improvement for both projects and personal development, fostering a culture of growth and learning
Receptiveness to Feedback: Openness to receiving and integrating feedback from colleagues and supervisors to enhance performance and outcomes
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
We are looking for senior on both aspects, so the list is required
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We have four engineers on our team. Our goal is for development teams to manage the infrastructure themselves. We prefer to create tools and processes for self-managed infrastructure but not to leave developers without any help when needed. We are part of a big Infrastructure team and actively work with security and DevOps, developers, and admins.
It’s valuable to us to support product teams professionally. That’s why we don’t have support lines with escalations: we take team requests and improve the process ourselves. We analyze requests and collect feedback.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
