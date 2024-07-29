Taking ownership over and completing projects related to Knowledge Sharing and Management

We currently have an opening for a Technical Writer - a role perfect for creative souls and natural-born writers who know their way around words

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for right now:

You have 2+ уears of experience writing technical docs - including API docs - for the software developer audience

You have a deep understanding of technical documentation types, know how to create not only a good article, but a structured and connected web of docs. You see the big picture

You have extensive experience with docs-as-code (command line, Git, Markdown/reStructuredText)

You have experience working with static site generators such as MkDocs

You proactively gather information through research and pursuing SMEs

You are fluent in English (near-native or native) and know how to adjust your writing style for different audiences





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if:

You have experience with documentation linters such as Vale

You can read and understand JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Other programming languages are welcome

You are familiar with CI/CD pipelines and how docs fit into the software development lifecycle

You understand the software development lifecycle and cloud infrastructure basics

You have experience creating infographics, diagrams, or other media for docs. You know how to effectively use such media

You have experience with web accessibility

You are familiar with documentation analytics and related tools

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team:

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Technical Writers Team focuses on managing a broad range of developer documentation: from integration tutorials to API references. We work with SMEs and readers from multiple teams. We’re moving towards docs-as-code, so knowing how to work an IDE and Git is a must. We’re also involved in the broader Knowledge Management activities and projects.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably:

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company:

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.